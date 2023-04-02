You could say auctioneering is in Michael Purtle's blood.
On Thursday April 6, he will head to Sydney, where he will put his skills as an auctioneer to the test in the final round of the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.
His family owns Purtle Plevey Agencies, operating saleyards in Manilla, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Dubbo.
"I've been in the livestock agency my whole life," he said.
From the age of six Mr Purtle dreamt of becoming an auctioneer.
He recalls the first day he slid on his boots, put on his hat and headed down to the saleyards with his dad.
READ MORE:
"My first day going to saleyards, we had no staff for some reason," he said.
"We had 600 cattle and we started at the Tamworth saleyards at midnight and got home at five or six o'clock at night."
From that moment on, it's been his life's ambition to be one of the best auctioneers in the livestock game.
He said the auctioneering is his favourite part of the job. But, a close second is the challenge of meeting new people and building relationships with clients.
"When your first starting out in the agency game you've got to build up your own client base, finding people who'd give young people a go," he said.
"So I'm enjoying the initial stages of the business."
His ultimate dream is to one day buy into the family business.
"Having a good reputation when it comes to being a livestock agent, so when people send you sheep or cattle, people, they know you're going to do a right job for them and be fair dinkum," he said.
Mr Purtle is one of ten young auctioneers chasing the title at the Royal Easter Show.
"It's an absolute honour and privilege for me to be picked," he said.
"There is a lot of talented young auctioneers out all over Australia and especially in New South Wales."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.