The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Michael Purtle will compete in the final round of the NSW ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition at Royal Easter Show

RC
By Rachel Clark
April 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manilla's Michael Purtle in action at the Tamworth Saleyards on Friday. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Manilla's Michael Purtle in action at the Tamworth Saleyards on Friday. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

You could say auctioneering is in Michael Purtle's blood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.