Kids are being encouraged to unleash their creativity thanks to "messy play activities" run by art class provider Jellybeanstreet.
The educational support service brings together children aged two through nine for a day of colourful activities, then (with parents' permission) Jellybeanstreet takes the children's masterpieces and digitises them into prints to share with art galleries, re-selling the designs to support charities for children.
The company held its first workshop in Tamworth on March 18 and aims to host classes regularly.
Activities run during the workshops include salad spinner art, balloon art, splatter art, and xylophone art, among others.
For parents interested, the next Play and Paint Workshop will be at Uniting Church Tamworth on Saturday, April 01.
More details are available on the JellyBeanStreet website.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
