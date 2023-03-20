Prepare your taste buds for a flavour explosion.
Oxley High's iconic International Food Night is back on the menu.
Students and the community say they are excited to be coming together once more to celebrate different cultures.
"It's really nice that we're embracing all the cultural backgrounds of different people," year 12 student Padme Hernandez said.
"Students have a chance to get to know about different people's cultures and traditions."
Both sweet and savoury delicacies from around the world will be available to purchase at the event for $5 per serve.
Students will also be taking to the stage on the night for a variety of performances.
It's particularly exciting for Padme, who will be performing a song in Spanish to showcase her Mexican heritage.
"I feel proud of the fact I am different and they [classmates] get to appreciate another culture," she said.
Principal Simon Bartlette-Taylor said the event is a great way to celebrate the school's multicultural community.
"Tamworth is becoming such a multicultural place, it's quite cosmopolitan these days," he said.
"For our kids, it's a wonderful experience for them because they can get to have friends with different backgrounds."
The night is also a way of getting students to see the possibilities beyond their own backyards, Mr Bartlette-Taylor said.
"Typically we've had country kids who'll just stay in the country, but many are now starting to look further overseas for work and education," he said.
The night is one of just three major fundraising events organised by the school's Parents and Citizens' association. They are also keen for any volunteers to help out on the night.
International Food Night is on March 23 from 6pm-9pm. Eftpos will be available.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
