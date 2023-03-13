The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth Regional Council zeroes in on electric vehicles in new strategy

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodleys Motors owner Mark Woodley said the uptake of electric vehicles is increasing. Picture File

GETTING petrol-guzzlers off the road will be the focus of a new council strategy as the popularity of electric vehicles increases across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.