Teen's grief after cancer battle kick starts career in health

A Tamworth teenager never thought she'd ever be interested in pursuing a career in health, until she tragically lost a loved one to cancer.
Mia Elliot was just 11-years-old when her father, Warren, passed away in 2018 after a four month battle with prostate cancer.
She was bunking with relatives, hardly got to see her mum or dying father, and had to step up to support her two younger siblings, all before she'd even finished primary school.
"I just had to push it to the side and just keep going to overcome it," the now 17-year-old told the Leader.
In Warren's final months, he was treated at the Tamworth hospital in the Nioka Pallative Care Ward.
The way the nurses treated and cared for her father while his health declined is what has now inspired Mia to kick start a career in health.
"Seeing the way the nurses cared for him was inspiring ... they were just coming in really positive, trying to make his day in the worst of times," Mia said.
The Year 12 Oxley High School student started her school-based traineeship through TAFE in March 2023 and has been rotating through different wards and units at the Tamworth hospital ever since.
Mia spent nine months working in orthopaedics before moving to the rehabilitation ward.
The 17-year-old is currently the first school-based trainee ever to work in the coronary care ward.
Mia said learning about complex and critical care nursing and helping patients on their journey to get back home has been some of her favourite parts of the job.
"I've learnt how to be there for someone ... because they're still a person, even at their worst moments," she said.
Mia said she found her passion in helping others, something she doesn't think she would have discovered if she hadn't lost her dad.
Between juggling work at hospital, studying for her final year of schooling, preparing for the HSC and working casually at Chemist Warehouse, Mia was also appointed to the Tamworth Regional Youth Council in 2024.
"It's a busy lifestyle, but I like it, it keeps me going," the 17-year-old said.
Mia decided to apply for the position of youth councillor to help her get her voice out there - no matter how small it might feel, or how shaky it might sound.
The 17-year-old was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder in late-2023 and since then has been pushing herself out of her comfort zone to help grow her confidence.
"It's been a bit of a tipping ship to try and juggle it all and be confident," Mia said.
"You get all that confidence and then it just drops and you've got to try and build it back up again."
Mia has been involved in planning and running events for young people across the region, advocating for more opportunities for those growing up in Tamworth, and working alongside her fellow councillors to implement a number of strategic goals and action plans.
There's no doubt the Oxley student leads a busy life, but her hard work has now been put in the spotlight.
Mia was nominated for the 2024 NSW Training Awards in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year category.
The 17-year-old said she wants to inspire her mob with her story and bring attention to how her work placement has and will continue to benefit her personal and professional development.
Once she completes her HSC exams, Mia is hoping to attend Charles Sturt University to become a registered nurse (RN).
Between the nomination, the title of youth councillor, and kick starting her career in health, there's one more important thing that keeps Mia showing up each day.
"I think he'd be pretty proud of me," she said of her late father.
