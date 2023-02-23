The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council frustrated about University of New England campus

By Tess Kelly
February 24 2023 - 5:00am
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett said the University of New England needs to prove its commitment to Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner, inset by Peter Hardin

THE University of New England has been warned to 'shape up or ship out', as frustration erupts over long delays.

