THE University of New England has been warned to 'shape up or ship out', as frustration erupts over long delays.
A messy break-up between the university and Tamworth Regional Council could be on the cards with the new campus site sitting untouched for almost a year.
Council's general manager Paul Bennett has warned the organisation won't hesitate to take their business elsewhere, if they don't see progress soon.
"I think all of the councillors agree, if we don't see action, then we will reconsider our position around which universities we want to deal with moving forward," he said.
"We've had a very strong relationship with [University of] Newcastle for a long time, we would love to have an equally strong relationship with UNE.
"But they need to come to the party as well."
The first sod was turned at the old velodrome site, on Peel Street, in March last year, with the campus expected to be operational in 2025.
But Mr Bennett said council hadn't received an update on the project for a "little while".
"We've made a request to the university for the acting vice chancellor to come down and address our councillors about where the project is at," he said.
"There is a line there that they need to cross to demonstrate their commitment to Tamworth."
Despite the slow progress, Mr Bennett said he had been reassured Tamworth's campus was still very much "front and centre" with university staff.
It's proposed the $37 million dollar campus will include public spaces, open-plan classrooms and room for the Gomeroi community and Indigenous education.
The specific courses that will be offered at the campus are yet to be finalised.
Mayor Russell Webb said he was getting a "little bit frustrated" about the lack of progress.
A spokesperson for the university told the Leader the project was in the process of engaging design consultants.
"We are happy with the high calibre of firms that have put their hand up to be a part of this exciting project," the spokesperson said.
The project is on track to be complete by late 2025, in line with the UNE's funding agreement with the government, they said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
