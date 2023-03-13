A MAN has been seriously injured in a quad bike rollover at the weekend.
The man, aged in his 30s, suffered serious leg injuries when the All Terrain Vehicle he was riding lost control and crashed.
The man was rushed to Inverell hospital for emergency assessment but after being assessed by doctors, and the man's condition, it was determined he needed specialist treatment.
The hospital called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter which landed at Inverell hospital shortly before 7am on Sunday.
The chopper's critical care medical team on board stabilised the man at the hospital.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment.
Last month, a 20-year-old man was killed while driving a Can-Am side-by-side buggy that left the road and rolled near Gravesend.
The man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
