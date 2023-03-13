The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Uralla's The Pie Mechanic creates pie for Seasons of New England with Dale's Downtown Meats, Sunhill Dairy Goats, New England Brewing co

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 13 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Brewing co owner Ben Rylands, The Pie Mechanic owner Adam Hayes and Dale's Downtown Meats owner Dale Goodwin collaborate with pie made in honour of Seasons of New England. Picture by Peter Hardin

BUSINESSES in the small town of Uralla are working hard to grow the pie together, instead of fighting for the biggest slice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.