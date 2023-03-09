FIREFIGHTERS have managed to save three homes after a fierce blaze spiralled out of control in Tamworth earlier today.
At least one shed was destroyed, and sheep lost in the blaze off Burgmanns Lane, off the New England Highway.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Peter Nugent said the fire quickly spread and took off in the dry grass, threatening several nearby homes.
"We've got a large running grassfire, it's probably about six hectares, not sure how it started at this stage," he said.
"A storage shed has been totally destroyed by the fire, and its contents, but we managed to save about three houses that were under direct fire threat."
Oxley police and fire crews doorknocked homes as the blaze quickly spread in an easterly direction, fanned by the wind.
The road was shut to allow emergency services to get to work before firefighters managed to get the upper hand.
Fire and Rescue NSW had several trucks on scene from both Tamworth stations while the Rural Fire Service (RFS) had multiple firefighters battling the blaze.
Police said some sheep had to be euthanised at the scene because of their injuries but no one else was injured.
The contents of the shed were destroyed and police were told one car is believed to have been lost in the fire.
The area has been cordoned off and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
THICK black smoke is billowing into the air above Tamworth after a fire broke out about midday.
Fire crews and police are rushing to the scene on Burgmanns Lane, off the New England Highway, with reports a shed has caught alight.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews and Fire and Rescue NSW are on scene and Oxley police have also been deployed.
Emergency services have closed Burgamanns Lane to all traffic while crews work at the scene.
Several firefighters are on the ground trying to contain the fire and douse the flames. It's not known what is inside the shed, and if there are any injuries.
It's unknown what sparked the fire but thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the air from the other side of town.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
