FIREFIGHTERS from local brigades have been backed by out-of-area teams as they work around the clock to fight several blazes burning in the region.
A fire near Barraba, north of Tamworth, was still being controlled on Thursday and had ripped through 126ha of bushland.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews from Tamworth and Moore Creek have been at the scene of the blaze, known as the Woodsreef Fire.
"Fire intensity for the night shift was reasonably benign, however the terrain provided some good burning conditions for the fire to come to the containment lines and virtually self-extinguish," an RFS spokesperson said.
An RFS crew helped resupply the other units with water to save a long journey to fill up, they said.
A blaze at Blackville, west of Willow Tree, was back at the advice level after briefly jumping up to the 'watch and act' level on Wednesday afternoon.
Aircraft, crews, landholders and heavy plant machinery battled the fast-moving fire, which threatened properties and tore through 450ha in a "matter of minutes" before it was controlled. It covered 764ha.
"This is a timely reminder that conditions are ripe for bush and grass fires and residents should be ready to act if a fire were to start nearby," an RFS spokesperson said.
The huge Kenna Fire at Upper Maules Creek, near Narrabri, has been brought under control but scorched almost 4700ha.
Firefighters from Sydney and the Central Coast were deployed to the region to work on the Kenna Fire, taking on overnight shifts to black out the fire and put out hotspots, including burning logs.
Aircraft, including the big 'Chinook', backed on-the-ground firefighters from the air in a bid to douse the flames, and heavy plant machinery was also used in the firefighting effort.
The Kenna Fire was sparked by a lightning strike more than a week ago.
South of that blaze, on Rangari Road at Wean, RFS crews rushed to respond to reports of a grassfire on Thursday.
It was being controlled but had burnt through about 6ha by that afternoon.
Fires, all at the advice level, were also burning near Stannifer in the Northern Tablelands, Tingha, Tamworth and Rocky Creek, as well as in the Liverpool Ranges RFS District.
The region has been through days of tough fire conditions.
The Tamworth area had a high fire danger rating on Thursday, and was set to drop back to moderate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
