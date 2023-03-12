The Northern Daily Leader
Jayden Luke Taylor faces dangerous driving causing death charge after rollover at Borah Creek, near Manilla

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
March 13 2023 - 5:00am
The man has not yet been required to enter a plea in Gunnedah Local Court. File picture

PROSECUTORS will press ahead with a serious allegation against a man after his passenger was killed in a crash near Tamworth nine months ago.

