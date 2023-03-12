PROSECUTORS will press ahead with a serious allegation against a man after his passenger was killed in a crash near Tamworth nine months ago.
Jayden Luke Taylor stands accused of dangerous driving occasioning death after the fatal rollover at a property near Manilla, last year.
The 27-year-old was not required to enter a plea in Gunnedah Local Court this week.
The state prosecuting authority, the DPP, confirmed it would proceed with the single charge, meaning Taylor will ultimately front the district court for either trial or sentence at a later date.
Magistrate Te'res Sia adjourned the matter to early May for lawyers to discuss issues in the case at a conference.
The charge was levelled against Taylor after police from the Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the passenger's death on the night of June 5, last year.
READ ALSO:
Emergency services rushed to Long Arm Road at Borah Creek, an hour north-west of Tamworth, about 8.15pm after reports of a rollover.
It's the police case that Taylor was driving a Toyota Hilux through a paddock on private property off Mulwarree Road when he lost control.
The vehicle is believed to have rolled a number of times before coming to land on its wheels.
One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, but a second passenger suffered critical internal injuries.
Taylor and the passenger travelled to Long Arm Road to get help before emergency services arrived.
The critically injured passenger died at the scene.
Police allege the trio were hunting on private property when the rollover occurred.
Taylor was charged by crash officers in September after a three-month investigation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.