The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Total fire ban for Tamworth, Northern Slopes, North West and New England on Monday

Breanna Chillingworth
Jessica Brown
By Breanna Chillingworth, and Jessica Brown
Updated March 6 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extra fire crews are on alert for challenging conditions on Monday. Picture from file

FIRE crews are preparing for worsening conditions on Monday with total fire bans in place across much of the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.