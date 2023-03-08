Get ready to rev up your engines, the Moonbi-Kootingal Motor and Historical Machinery Exhibition is back on after a two-year hiatus. And organisers couldn't be happier.
"We are delighted to be back after the two year hiatus!" Kootingal Motor Club Secretary Greg Offord said.
The show is a two-day event held at Moonbi Showgrounds over the weekend of March 11 and 12, and packed to the brim with engines and car enthusiasts.
About 200 registered exhibitors from right across the region will come together to show off vintage cars, tractors, trucks, engines and motorcycles.
"[This year] we are welcoming the return of the huge 1912 Buffalo Pitts Steam Engine, as well as the fully restored 1914 Marshall Steam Engine," Mr Offord said.
On Saturday, the Motor Show and Historical Machinery Exhibition will kick off at 9am and run until 4pm, with an official opening at 10.30am.
The event will wrap up on Sunday at 12 noon after the awards are handed out.
Organisers are promising a jammed-packed weekend of fun for the entire family, with stalls and a swap meet, along with art and craft demonstrations.
Free camping and a limited number of powered sites - plus catering - will also available for a night under the stars.
This will the Motor Club's 16th annual event, with the show originally starting back in 2007.
"Our annual show provides the opportunity for people to get involved and check in with others with an amazing backdrop of all the displays at the show," Mr Offord said.
The cost of admission is $5 for adults, $10 for a family and children under 16 are free.
Visit the website for more information, www.kootingalmotorclub.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
