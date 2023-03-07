DESPITE only speaking English for the past five years, Mannatdeep Partola's blossoming confidence has put her ahead of other students in her cohort.
The 16-year-old Tamworth High School student was presented with first place in the Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs award program, in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.
Mannatdeep lived in a small village in India with her grandmother until 2019, while her parents worked to set up a life for their family in Australia. It took them about 15 years to secure Australian citizenship in 2022.
She lived without them for more than a decade.
"I missed them a lot," she said.
"It was like every other kids have their own parents."
READ MORE:
In the village she lived in, many children were in need of food and clothing, which she often gave to them off her own back.
She continues to give back, now to her community in Tamworth, by taking a leadership role at the school's international food feast day; Clean Up Australia Day; and visiting Bullimbal School and Tamworth South Public School to do activities with special needs children.
Starting at Tamworth High School came with its challenges, especially the work and assessments, she said.
Biology and Physical Education are now her favourite subjects, and she hopes to become a doctor.
"I'm gonna do a lot of things in the future," she said.
The award program aims to encourage young women into public affairs in order for more women to be represented in decision-making positions, by recognising their commitment to service and advocacy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.