The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

International Women's Day 2023: Tamworth High School student Mannatdeep Partola scores Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs award

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth High School student Mannatdeep Partola won a Young Women in Public Affairs award. Picture by Gareth Gardner

DESPITE only speaking English for the past five years, Mannatdeep Partola's blossoming confidence has put her ahead of other students in her cohort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.