Nsw Election

Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Barwon MP Roy Butler at odds over power of political independents

By Newsroom
March 8 2023 - 11:00am
Member for Barwon Roy Butler, left, has slammed Nationals leader Paul Toole's comments on independents. Pictures supplied and Keegan Carroll

Independent regional MPs have hit back at claims by Deputy Premier Paul Toole that the crossbench holding the balance of power in a hung parliament would run the risk of creating a "fair bit of chaos" in the next term of government.

