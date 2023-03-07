The Northern Daily Leader
Court

SafeWork takes Tamworth councillor Bede Burke and Narelle Burke to court for Tamworth farm incident

By Miklos Bolza
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:15pm
Tamworth egg farmer Bede Burke is facing court action over a worker's serious injury. Picture from file

A TAMWORTH councillor and former NSW Nationals chair whose worker lost the full use of his left hand while repairing a manure conveyor has been brought before court by SafeWork.

