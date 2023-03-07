THE STATE election is just around the corner and Tamworth residents should expect to see campaigning ramp up.
Flyers, forums, signposts, door knocking and letterboxing are on the agenda in the lead up to election day on March 25.
Although door knocking is effective, Labor candidate Kate McGrath said constituents shouldn't expect her to drop by.
"We're really conscious that in our electorate, there's a huge amount of shift workers," she said.
"There's no way of telling whether or not someone's trying to catch up on sleep in preparation for the night shift."
Independent Mark Rodda has taken leave from his day job to spread the message of why voters should consider him.
It's an uphill battle in comparison to incumbent Nationals Kevin Anderson's campaign, he said.
"Full time politicians that are the local members get around to their communities every day of most weeks," he said.
While Mr Rodda believes locals are beginning to appreciate there is an election looming, he gets the sense they aren't engaged.
"I think it's been hard to promote the idea that we should have change to a largely disengaged community," he said.
"While they're impacted by decisions that governments make like cost of living pressures, such as electricity, such as the the decimation of health services and the crisis in education.
"I think that largely they're busy getting on with their lives as best they can."
It's not necessarily a disadvantage that the incumbent has been in the seat for 12 years, Greens candidate Ryan Brooke said.
"There is definitely that mood around in the region of people thinking it could be time for a change," he said.
"That helps out the other candidates to a degree."
Kevin Anderson did not respond to the Leader's requests for comment.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
