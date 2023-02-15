Tamworth's newest Little Kindy is on track to open within a month, for mums and dads looking to get their bubs and toddlers into child care.
Owner Arzal Arzal, said the childcare centre in East Tamworth is just waiting on approval certificates, one from the NSW Department of Education and the other from a private building company, so they can have their grand opening at the 1 Raglan Street site.
"There has been a delay of the occupation certificates and we would expect hopefully to open by the end of February, or early March," Mr Arzal said.
Little Kindy is expected to care for 83 children, with Mr Arzal saying he is confident the centre will be fully booked as expression-of-interest enrolments have already reached the 60 per cent mark.
"As soon as we are approved by the [NSW Education] department, we will start enrolling the kids," Mr Arzal said.
Upon completion, the child care centre will have four classrooms, with a nursery for babies up to two years old, a class for toddlers aged two to three years, and a preschool division for children from three to five years of age.
And the centre is currently hiring up to 20 staff which includes a centre director, teachers, support staff, cleaners, and administrative personnel.
Mr Arzal said one of the main reasons for opening their third Little Kindy in Tamworth was the demand and feedback from parents.
Mr Arzal and his wife Santika Arzal are the owners of four Little Kindys across NSW, including one located in the East Tamworth Medical Centre ETMC catering for about 41 children and another on Kenny Drive, formerly known as Community Kids in West Tamworth, with about 55 kids on their books.
