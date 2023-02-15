The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's brand new child care centre for babies and toddlers expected to open within a month

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Kindy child care centre at 1 Raglan Street in East Tamworth is expected to open by early March and cater for 83 babies, toddlers and preschool children. Picture file

Tamworth's newest Little Kindy is on track to open within a month, for mums and dads looking to get their bubs and toddlers into child care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.