Could breeding horse behaviours more suitable to the work they do, be the way of the future?
This is the heart of a new study led by University of New England (UNE) professor Paul McGreevy and US-based Colorado State University professor Temple Grandin, which will attempt to identify the genetic roots of certain horse behaviours.
Prof. McGreevy said if the study is successful then it could be a turning point in addressing the problem known as "behavioural wastage" and prevent further horse-related injuries and deaths.
"The problem is that people often don't know that a horse is ill-suited to a chosen role until it is well into training," Prof. McGreevy, an expert in animal behaviour at UNE, said.
"Trying to jam square pegs into round holes can lead to chronically stressed horses and injured people."
An average of 20 people in Australia every year are killed in horse-related incidents, according to the most recent Australian Institute of Health and Welfare AIHW survey, conducted in the year 2000.
The two professors will ask US-based owners of American Quarter horses trained in racing, cutting, halter, reining, western pleasure, and working cow, a specific set of questions and then match that with DNA traces in the horses' mane hair.
The collected responses and data will then be used in an attempt to identify inheritable differences in Quarter Horse behaviour, which could then be used in future studies to predict behavioural traits in all horses at the genetic level.
The two will be collecting the responses via the Equine Behaviour Assessment and Research Questionnaire (E-BARQ), which has already objectively shown that certain in-hand behaviours can predict dangerous behaviours in-saddle.
The E-BARQ has also shown that a horse's personality can change as they age, and that they may behave differently depending on whether they are being handled by a man or a woman.
Prof. McGreevy said results of the study are expected at the end of 2023.
