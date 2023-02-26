Tamworth council could purchase properties as early as this week to claw back unpaid rates, if no one puts their hands up at an auction.
Up to 18 properties will go under the hammer at auctions in Tamworth and Manilla in March, in a bid for council to recover years of outstanding debts.
Some of the properties include houses, accessways, laneways, and obscure parcels of land are set to be auctioned.
Despite council telling the Leader earlier this month that it would work with property owners if the land did not sell, it has now moved quickly to snap up the addresses.
In a report to be considered by council at its meeting on Tuesday night, councillors are being urged to adopt a recommendation to purchase the properties if no one buys them.
"Where a property does not receive an auction bid, in an effort to reduce council's outstanding rates and charges, it is recommended that council acquire these
properties for the total amount of the outstanding rates and charges," a report to council said.
Council said this would be a cost-saving measure.
"Council will avoid future administrative costs that would be incurred from having to
incorporate the property in any future sale of land for unpaid rates," the report said.
"Council would be able to
market these properties where practical to do so."
Council will vote on the proposal on Tuesday, just a day before the first auction which will be held at the Tamworth Community Centre. The remaining properties will be auctioned at 11am on March 9 at Manilla RSL Club.
