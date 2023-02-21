The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Josh Hazlewood out of India series due to Achilles complaint

By Zac Lowe
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Hazlewood did not play a game in India due to his slow recovery from Achilles tendonitis. Picture by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images.

From the moment the Australian squad touched down ahead of the current Border Gavaskar test series, one of the major points of speculation was how long it would be until Josh Hazlewood was fit to play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.