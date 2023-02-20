The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth councillor Helen Tickle says urban designer would help region flourish in landscaping, energy and transport spaces

Anna Falkenmire
Tess Kelly
By Anna Falkenmire, and Tess Kelly
February 21 2023 - 5:30am
Councillor Helen Tickle said plantings needed thought and maintanence to flourish. Picture by Peter Hardin

A CLEANER, greener and more attractive region would blossom under the guidance of an urban designer, according to a Tamworth councillor.

