A CLEANER, greener and more attractive region would blossom under the guidance of an urban designer, according to a Tamworth councillor.
"That would contribute to consistency within CBDs and significant parkland areas not only in Tamworth but throughout the whole Tamworth Regional Council area," Cr Helen Tickle told the Leader.
More than just a green thumb to spruce up the region's plantings, Cr Tickle said an urban designer position would create opportunities in the transport and energy spaces as well.
She said a cost-effective way to beautify Tamworth and surrounding towns was to have good greenery, but she said it needed maintenance and thought.
"We need guidance on what is the correct thing to plant in these spaces, we've all got our own ideas, but that's not good enough," she told a council meeting.
"We need a holistic approach to this and a strategic plan to have consistency across all of our CBDs.
"We can't keep doing ad hoc things."
She said the "magnificent" trees on Peel Street in the Tamworth CBD drew people to the city.
"It's the beautification, the attractiveness to the city and towns and villages to our locals and to visitors," she told the Leader.
"We need to continually beautify our city and that can be done simply with landscaping - and appropriate landscaping."
She said the community would need to be on board and said locals had been supportive of council's greening and cooling strategy so far.
"We want to have an urban designer to design not only within the CBDs and significant parks but also within our residential areas, within our commercial areas, right across all areas of our communities," she said.
Cr Tickle said an urban designer, if employed by council, would also create a consistent approach to energy, water, transport and communications across the region.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
