Tamworth Blue 17s coach Donny Lewington is under no illusions about how tough the assignment facing his side is as they chase Col Dent Shield glory in Singleton on Sunday.
Standing in their way to a triumphant last hurrah to their Tamworth junior representative careers is a red-hot Maitland Maroon that led by NSW Country under 17s representatives Harry Scowen and Thomas Thorpe at the top of the order have been unbeatable.
"We're definitely the underdogs, Maitland are a class side with a lot of talent across the board," Lewington said.
"[But] We'll be there having a red hot crack.
"But we'll need a lot to go our way."
But it is a final, and as the adage goes, anything can happen in a final.
"We'll come up with some plans to see if we can get into them early," Lewington said.
If there is potentially a weakness in Maitland's armor it is their middle order. They haven't had to do too much with Scowen and Thorpe being so dominant.
When they met during the round games Thorpe scored an unbeaten 65 (Scowen didn't bat) as Maitland chased down Tamworth's 133 inside 25 overs.
The other destroyer that day was Izaac Coyle, the opener claiming three early wickets to have the Blue 4-14 early on.
Lewington said he's proud of them for making the final.
"Our goal was always to make the final and I definitely thought that was achievable," he said.
"And aside from the Maitland game we've won every game with a bonus point."
Importantly too they have improved every game.
"We have played some good cricket," he said.
They just probably haven't produced that really good collective effort.
The kind of whole team effort that it is going to take for them to prevail on Sunday.
They had the bye the round played last weekend but had a good win over their Gold counterparts the previous weekend.
"Lachie Clydsale scored a good 98, he was unlucky not to get 100," Lewington said.
He then turned around and claimed four wickets to cap off a great allround performance.
"Blake Scicluna is back in, he'll stiffen up the batting and bowling," he continued.
They won't be the only Tamworth side on the silverware hunt with the under 11s playing Armidale in the Josh Hazelwood Shield final in Armidale.
