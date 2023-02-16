Project Charlie Henderson is in full swing.
The multi-faceted endeavour is overseen by a host of people and organisations, but its two most important figures prefer stay in the background.
But when Henderson pulls on the Northern Tigers No 1 jersey for the side's crucial Laurie Daley Cup away clash against the Central Coast Roosters on Saturday morning, their fingerprints will be all over his performance.
Take a bow, Lynette and Peter Henderson.
"They've been massive," Henderson said of his parents' role in his development as a rugby league player.
"Mum's always keeping me on track with school work," he added, having explained that organisation and discipline were keys to him being able to optimally juggle footy with his year 12 workload.
Henderson, who turns 18 next month, continued: "If I have a spare second, she [his mother] makes sure I go and have a run or something. It just keeps me motivated, I guess."
"Dad's been big as well," he went on. "All of last year he was taking me to Newcastle, like two to three times a week. I couldn't do it unless he's doing that for me."
Last year, when his son played in the Knights' under-17 Harold Matthews Cup side, including a number of games as the starting halfback, Peter drove him to Newcastle twice a week for training and then to games on Saturdays, before returning to their idyllic farm in Dungowan.
Peter did the same thing for Henderson's elder brother, playmaker Mitchell, who, at age 19, is one of the Knights' most promising prospects. He was their No 7 in last season's Jersey Flegg grand final, and he recently finished a preseason training block with the Knights' NRL squad.
Like his brother did in 2021, Henderson has put his Knights activities on hold this year as he concentrates on his school work, although he did train with Newcastle's SG Ball side in the off-season.
Again like his brother did two years ago, he will use the Laurie Daley Cup as his main source of high-level footy in 2023.
Henderson hopes his Northern Tigers' performances warrant a spot in the NSW Country under-18 side this year. Mitchell made the side in 2021.
And he hopes they lead to a Knights contract, so he can join his brother in Newcastle at the end of the year and attempt to follow his lead, including potentially doing a teacher's degree (health and physical education) at the University of Newcastle.
"Massive," he said of Mitchell's impact on him. "He sort of just shows me the pathway I need to go where he is now - training with the NRL squad. That's the path I wanna go on as well."
The Tigers have a win and a loss from the opening two rounds of the Laurie Daley Cup, and are coming off a 40-18 loss to the Knights at Aberdeen. Henderson described Saturday's clash against the Roosters as a must-win.
"It just comes down to attitude," he said. "Every game's hard in this comp, obviously ... So you've just gotta be up for it every week."
As for his own form, Henderson said he needed to overhaul his approach to games. He is not normally a fullback, but enjoys the freedom the position affords him.
"Like, I'm more coming into the game at the back end ... So I've just gotta make sure that right from the kick off, I get my hands on the ball and get involved."
