Most batters would take one century a season.
The pinnacle milestone, many will go without reaching those magical triple figures.
Not so Bernard O'Connor with the Narrabri teenager notching his second century for Namoi in the Central North under 17s competition as they wrapped up their 2022/23 campaign on Sunday with a three wicket away win over Tamworth Gold.
It was a good way to finish collectively, and personally, and continued what has been one of the 17-year-old's best seasons with the bat.
Along with the two centuries (the first was 106 and Sunday 100), he also scored 72 in Namoi's first game, and has made "a few 50s" for RSL in local club cricket.
"I've felt pretty good all year; confident," he said.
One of the things he credits his form this season to is having a less defensive mindset.
"Attacking the bad balls and respecting the good balls," he said.
"And just keeping my head; not throwing it away when I get the opportunity.
"Like when I get to 60 and 70 knuckling down and going there's a hundred here."
He had to really dig in on Sunday, with the conditions very hot and Tamworth setting them 193 for victory.
Coming in with Namoi two down for not many and conscious of the responsibility on his shoulders, O'Connor said he was just focused on "knuckling down" early. He knew that if he could stay there and find a few partners they "were a good chance".
"I sort of knew when we got to about 130 that I needed about 40 and the team needed 60 so if I could get to 100 that we'd probably win," he said.
He brought up his ton with a leg glance for two.
Still needing about 10 when he was dismissed, co-captain Aiden King (28no) finished off the job.
O'Connor is no stranger to the Tamworth wickets playing a few games with North Tamworth, which he has enjoyed.
"It's been good with Norths," he said.
"It's a very good club, it's a good culture and batting behind Brendan and Michael Rixon, it's pretty cruisy most days."
Two of the premier batsmen around, he has learnt a lot from them.
"I couple of times when I've been over there and got out, it's been my own fault just getting myself out playing silly shots, and both of them have said like 'you've got it, you just need to, instead of getting a bit of a blood rush, just play every ball as it comes'," he said.
It's also been good for him "just to be around a better level of cricket and longer form of it."
O'Connor was also part of the Central North Colts side that played at the Country carnival, and will pad up for them against Gywdir in the upcoming Connolly Cup final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.