A BENCH commemorating the Country Women's Association's (CWA) 100 year anniversary has been a long time in the making.
The group recorded the milestone in 2022, and the Tamworth branch then decided to get a bench installed.
A year later, as of Wednesday, February 15, the bench, complete with a shiny bronze plaque, perches in Tamworth Botanical Gardens.
"Fortunately, it's all come together at last, and I hope to get many years of pleasure out of it," CWA Tamworth branch president Helen Robin said.
It is noteworthy that the organisation has the most female members of any group, she said.
"That says something after 100 years. It started off in the country basically, but it's still going strong and it's still got the same ethics, to help women and children and it's continuing that way and hopefully it'll continue that way for a long time to come."
Ms Robin presented Elva Schumack with an award for having been a member of the CWA for 64 years. Ms Schumack said it runs in the family.
"My mother and my grandmother all had life memberships," she said.
"We've been really CWA people we are, and we've always worked with CWA."
She started serving for the group in 1957, a year before she left school.
"It's a really great place, in CWA, to encourage people, and do great things in service. I just feel that's what we've been doing forever, really. And we do enjoy being CWA," she said.
"Hopefully some of you might be a lot longer than me."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
