Tamworth Ladies Golf Club together with Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary recently held their Annual Golf Day.
Lady golfers played a nine hole stableford game before enjoying a morning tea served by the Auxiliary ladies.
Combined with a raffle, a trading table and a very generous donation from the golfing ladies a cheque for $2311 was presented to the Auxiliary which will go directly to the Tamworth Hospital for the purchase of medical equipment.
Read also:
Stableford Winners for the morning were; A-Grade (1st) Janet Stimson. (2rd) Narelle Dunst. B-Grade (1st) Marge Keech (2rd) Ros Abra. C-Grade (1st) Julie Lockyer and (2rd) Lorraine McCann. Prizes were donated by West's Entertainment.
Raffle winners were; Janelle Swab, Marie Vincent and Sue Beshman.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.