The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth Show charges ahead with big program for show goers

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Show's head organiser Greg Townsend is excited to see people flood into the AELEC for "a very big show". Picture by Peter Hardin

The Tamworth Show will ride into town on March 3 for its 150th year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.