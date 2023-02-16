The Tamworth Show will ride into town on March 3 for its 150th year.
This year's show promises 55 things to do for people of all ages, from a Motocross rally to a Bluey live show.
"There's all the regular stuff, the sideshow alley, plenty of shearing, traders, everything that's normally at the show plus more!" Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association President Greg Townsend said.
The show comes only six months off the heels of last year's event, moving back to March after five years.
"It's a massive job to coordinate a show and get it together in half the time you've normally got," Mr Townsend said.
Since its previous showground site was sold in 2017, the show has been held in the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) in September each year.
This year organisers wanted something special to commemorate 150 years.
One such special something is the FMX Motocross team, who are replacing the traditional rodeo and will be tearing up the track on Saturday night.
But organising the Tamworth Show hasn't been easy, as moving to March puts it on the same weekend as the Barraba and Armidale shows.
The heads of the shows have come together to put on the best entertainment possible at each location.
"Armidale, Barraba, and Tamworth have all worked together to assure everybody in every location that there are ample show rides, ample events, and enough going on to satisfy everybody," Mr Townsend said.
Barraba show society president David Penna agreed, but said having three shows over the same weekend will still be "awkward".
"I'd like to see all shows go well. It's unfortunate we're clashing ... but we'll see how it works out. Come up, come along, and have a look!" Mr Penna said.
The shows begin on Friday, March 3, with the Tamworth Show featuring a special opening from two hosts of What's Up Down Under, Tania Kernaghan and Macca.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
