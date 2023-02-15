The Northern Daily Leader
Nundle Go for Gold Festival won't go ahead in 2023, call out for new committee

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 16 2023
Owner of the Peel Inn Hotel Robert Schofield blames the Go for Gold Festival's death on bureaucracy, high insurance prices, and a lack of community interest. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Nundle's flagship Go For Gold Festival might never again see the light of day, unless a new community committee can come together to run it.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

