SAFETY fears that have been long been held about highway intersections outside Tamworth have been made clear to the regional roads minister during a site visit.
Tamworth councillor Phil Betts, who also chairs the local traffic committee, said he hoped the meeting would get the wheels turning on a review of New England Highway intersection upgrades at Kootingal.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, regional roads minister Sam Farraway, Cr Betts and affected resident Mick Bryant inspected the intersection of Betts Lane and the highway on Tuesday.
"The safety upgrade from Tintinhull to Moonbi had a number of issues," Cr Betts told the Leader.
"We will continue to monitor the situation but I am very hopeful that the outcome all the residents are looking for will be achieved."
A number of intersections along the New England Highway at Kootingal, which were upgraded to make them safer, have been before the Tamworth Regional Local Traffic Committee "four or five" times since works were finished in early 2022, Cr Betts said.
Mr Farraway visited the Betts Lane intersection as well as the one at Porcupine Lane and Sandy Road, which had also been slammed by local residents and deputy mayor Mark Rodda as dangerous.
"[Mr Farraway] inspected all the intersections and the other safety aspects that needed to be addressed," Cr Betts said.
Cr Betts said he had been approached numerous times about the intersections in the area, and Mr Bryant was also able to speak of impacts.
"He was very supportive of the concerns," he said.
Mr Anderson said he had been out to Betts Lane himself in January with Cr Betts, and said he invited Mr Farraway to come and see "firsthand the challenges of that intersection".
He said the site visit on Tuesday highlighted the need for a review.
"We certainly saw that it needed to have some safety improvements," Mr Anderson told the Leader.
"What I want to see happen is further investigation of this intersection, it was recently upgraded, but there are still some safety concerns.
"So it needs to be reviewed and I would like to see that happen sooner rather than later."
The state government funded the upgrade project, between Sandy and Braefarm roads, at a cost of more than $8 million.
Transport for NSW previously said community consultation was carried out for the project, and that the post-construction work included monitoring the roads and reviewing safety.
Mr Farraway was contacted for comment but did not respond before the time of publishing.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
