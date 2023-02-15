THE DRIP, drip, drip of a leaky tap is enough to keep anyone up at night, but there's a plan in the pipeline for people to save water and money across the region.
Tamworth is going to be part of a pilot program which will tap into where leaks are located to tighten up water security in the region and bring down bills.
Councillors unanimously voted to participate during a meeting on Tuesday night, and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said he expected benefits to flow.
"Wasting water is something that we've been trying to focus on for a long time," he said.
"If you're a household or you're a business and you do have a leak that you don't know about, and your water bill is going up and up and up but you don't know where the water is going, we identify that leak pretty quickly, you're notified and you can get that leak fixed.
"There's a financial saving there as well as a water saving."
Tamworth Regional Council was asked to jump on board by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE). It will be co-funded by the state government.
Cr Marc Sutherland told the council meeting that investing in water security was great, a position also held by other councillors.
"Water security is one of our number one issues," Cr Brooke Southwell said.
READ ALSO:
Cr Phil Betts said water consumption in the Tamworth, Moonbi and Kootingal had not risen in 27 years.
"The community has really got on board since 1996 and implemented huge savings," he said.
An issue raised by several councillors was that water saved by residents can't be "banked up" in the main source, Chaffey Dam, for use in dry times, and that the community needed an incentive to be savvy.
Cr Webb said being part of this program could be a tool to advocate for change.
The DPE confirmed water that isn't used by Tamworth, Moonbi and Kootingal isn't sold to other users, but that the amount of water that isn't used stays in the dam to be included when the annual water determinations are made.
"Under the Peel Regulated Water Sharing Plan, water not used during a water year, remains stored in Chaffey Dam and is then reviewed as part of the water determinations the following year," a spokesperson said.
"This means Tamworth Regional Council is allocated water before irrigators in the Peel Valley."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.