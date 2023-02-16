THEY MAY be "stealth fighters" but if locals turn their eyes and ears to the sky on Thursday afternoon, they might catch a glimpse.
It'll be a lightning show of a different kind when up to four Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II planes approach the Tamworth airport about 3pm.
The aircraft will "conduct instrument approaches" at the airport before taking off to a base in Queensland.
It's an essential part of flight training, allowing pilots to have a go at landing at different airfields in different conditions, according to the Department of Defence.
The planes are due to roar into Tamworth about 3pm - but that could change for a number of reasons.
The RAAF describes the Lightning II planes as "highly advanced, multi-role, supersonic, stealth" fighters which are at the front of air combat technology.
They're capable of supersonic flight while being stealthy, and give pilots higher levels of "lethality and survivability" in battles.
