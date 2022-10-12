The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Show dates move back to March for 150th celebration overlap with Barraba and Armidale

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barraba Show woodchopping organiser Jim Barker and show society president David Penna. Picture File

A CHANGE of date will see three agricultural shows fall on the same weekend, leaving organisers scratching their heads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.