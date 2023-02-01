AN INDEPENDENT medical expert has raised concerns about an Aboriginal man's diagnosis of "atypical chest pain" weeks before he died in his prison cell.
Associate Professor Anthony Grabs, head of surgery at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney, gave evidence on the second day of an inquest into the death of 37-year-old Bundjalung and Gomeroi man William Haines.
The inquest, held in Tamworth with family present, heard Mr Haines had been discharged from John Hunter Hospital on March 20, 2021, with the diagnosis after more than 10 days in hospitals.
"Atypical chest pain tells me nothing," Associate Professor Grabs said.
"I would, as a clinician, like to explain why he had all these symptoms."
The inquest also heard from Justice Health's Dr Gary Nicholls on Wednesday.
The cause of Mr Haines' death and any factors relating to it are being examined in the inquest, including the healthcare he received.
Mr Haines was found unresponsive at Cessnock Correctional Centre on April 27, 2021, and died that morning.
The inquest was ordered because Mr Haines died in the custody of Corrective Services.
The evidence ended on Wednesday, but the inquest will resume on Thursday morning before Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
