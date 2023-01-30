The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Cameron Hunter, 27, behind bars accused of break-in, possessing rifles at Hillvue Road home in South Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:43am, first published 5:30am
The man ultimately made no application for bail in a Tamworth court on Monday. File picture

A MAN is behind bars and police are working to track down stolen guns after a "very serious" reported theft from a South Tamworth home.

