A MAN is behind bars and police are working to track down stolen guns after a "very serious" reported theft from a South Tamworth home.
Camron Hunter fronted Tamworth Local Court on Monday on charges of stealing from a house and breaking out; as well two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, including a semi-automatic rifle.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the allegations against the 27-year-old were "extremely serious".
She said the police case was that Hunter, also known as Wood, had "broken into someone's home and stolen firearms - that puts the community at risk".
Hunter fronted court in an out-of-sessions hearing on Saturday after Tamworth detectives arrested and charged him with the offending, alleged to have taken place in the early hours of January 25.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Jessica Munro indicated on Monday that Hunter would make a bid for release, but withdrew it after the court heard he faced a tougher bail hurdle because he had a warrant out for his arrest when police homed in on him.
The state prosecuting authority, the DPP, will decide whether it will take over the matter ahead of its next court date in March.
Police will compile a brief of evidence in the case.
Police allege Hunter stole from a Hillvue Road home between 2.51am and 4.30am on January 25 and then broke out of the location.
He stands accused of being in possession of two unauthorised firearms at the same time and in the same place, including a Gevarm semi automatic .22 calibre rifle as well as a Winchester 94 lever action .30 rifle.
Hunter has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader detectives believe a long-arm rifle was taken from the South Tamworth address at the time.
"The firearms and the break-in is the subject of further inquiries," they said.
The spokesperson confirmed a suspect had been arrested and had charges levelled against them, but police were still hunting the guns.
"Police need assistance to locate those firearms, and any information from the public would be greatly appreciated," the spokesperson said.
"The seriousness of these sorts of weapons being on the street is a concern for police and we're following several lines of inquiry to track them down.
"It's very serious having this in the wrong pair of hands so we need information from the community."
Anyone with information should contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
