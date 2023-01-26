A TEENAGER has been flown to Tamworth hospital after she was injured in a motorbike crash on a property in the New England.
Emergency services were urgently called to the scene at Torryburn, east of Armidale, just before 12pm on Wednesday after reports a teenage girl had suffered multiple injuries.
Ambulance paramedics treated the rider at the scene after reports she had fallen while on a motorcycle.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was also tasked to the property with a critical care team on board.
The teenage girl was flown to Tamworth hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition at the time.
The rescue chopper was called out again later that evening, with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board, to help hospital staff at Glen Innes hospital about 5pm.
A man in his 40s was treated for a medical condition before he was airlifted to Tamworth in a stable condition for specialist treatment.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
