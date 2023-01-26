NUNDLE and Barraba might be some of the smaller spots across the region, but they still pack a punch when it comes to community spirit.
Both villages awarded their most dedicated volunteers at separate award ceremonies on Thursday night, to recognise their efforts.
In Nundle, a 31 year commitment to volunteering as a first responder saw Tony Taylor announced as the Citizen of the Year.
Throughout his time with the State Emergency Service, Mr Taylor has been heavily involved in searches for missing persons, flood events, bushfires and storms.
READ ALSO:
He was also recognised for his youth work, having dedicated much of his time to the Kootingal Football Club juniors and running training sessions in Nundle.
Green-thumb and Upper Peel Landcare Group member Karlee Burgess was crowned the Environmental Citizen of the Year for her work with the village's community garden.
Described as an enthusiastic advocate for sustainability and biodiversity, Ms Burgess was a driving force for the project which has been credited as creating a place for social inclusion and mental healing.
It also provides fresh produce for community members.
The Community Recognition Award was presented to the Country Women's Association local branch, which has been in operation for 76 years.
The group actively supports youth and health through the Nundle CWA Preschool and the Nundle Health Committee.
The award winners were honoured at a formal ceremony at the Nundle Bowling Club on Thursday night.
At the same time, spirits were high at the Barraba Golf Club as the community applauded the dedication of local volunteers.
There was a two-way tie for Citizen of the Year, with both Julie Williams and Terry Threlfall recognised for their efforts.
Ms Williams is the secretary of the Barraba Hospital Auxiliary while serving on the Barraba PA & H Association and the Historical Society.
Previously she has been a member of the local Rotary Club.
Also a member of the Historical Society and the PA & H Association, Mr Threlfall proofreads and sources articles for the Barraba Community News.
He also volunteers as a driver for Oxley Community Transport, and in November last year volunteered to plant trees along the Barraba Bicentennial Riverbank Park to help attract Regent Honeyeater birds to town.
The Frank Darlington Youth Achiever of the Year award went to Dustin Hiscock for his sporting achievements.
He has represented Barraba Central School and Central North Rugby Union at the Country and State Championships.
The sports star has also played Minor Rugby League for Dungowan and was selected in the Rise Up Team for Group 4 Rugby League.
When his not on the field, he volunteers at the local golf course and junior touch football games, and has established his own mowing business.
The Community Event of the Year was awarded to North West Auto Fest, which had locals and visitors revving with excitement.
Held in October last year, organisers of the event were commended for catering to the entire community with food, stalls and a fireworks display.
They helped attract tourists from right across NSW, which was regarded as a boost for businesses as they emerged from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.