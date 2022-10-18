Motors of every description thrummed through the streets of Barraba over the weekend, with the North West Autofest taking over town.
Event organiser Shaun Faulkner said they had about 650 cars and bikes at the height of the event on Saturday.
"The whole show was extremely well-received from the Show and Shine right down to the fireworks," he said.
Despite the focus being on the cars, the fireworks were seen as a highlight.
According to Mr Faulkner, they had families booking accommodation in town to make sure they could stay back for the spectacular.
"Several families booked accommodation and most made a weekend out of it," he said.
It's the first time the event has run in three years and according to Mr Faulkner they've already got backing for the next one.
"I'd like to see it grow even further," he said.
"We think the success of the year and the weather being the best we could ask for, that we will conduct future events on the third Saturday in October each year."
