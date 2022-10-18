The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

North West Autofest a success after three years off and plans are already set for a return in October 2023

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cars and crowds at the Barraba North West Autofest. Picture supplied

Motors of every description thrummed through the streets of Barraba over the weekend, with the North West Autofest taking over town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.