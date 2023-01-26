KYM Stanford accepts the Australian Fire Service Medal on behalf of all volunteers, and her crew, she said.
Being awarded the public service medal has left the Mungindi Rural Fire Brigade captain "blown away".
"It means that I've been recognised by my peers," she told the Leader.
Since taking up the mantle of brigade president in 2013, she has led to meet the changing needs of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and community.
She qualified as a Rescue Operator when the need arose to provide rescue capabilities for Mungindi and the surrounding area.
In 2022, she shared a RFS Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service awarded to her brigade for its response to a large fire in the main street in September 2020 that destroyed the town's supermarket.
As a trainer and assessor, Ms Stanford has supported the establishment of new operational capabilities.
The 54-year-old Moree Plains Shire Council pool manager comes from a family of fire fighters. Her father was the engine keeper at Boggabri for Fire and Rescue NSW, and her grandfather was in the service.
With 26 years in the RFS under her belt, she's learnt every flood, every fire is different.
But she is "honoured to be able to represent my community", she said.
"It's all frontline work," she said.
"I'm quite happy to volunteer, serve the community and give our community the best possible service we can."
