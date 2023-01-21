The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth local Jack Lyon and Kentucky woman Katie Barnett chosen to represent New England and North West Region on Regional Youth Taskforce

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Tamworth state MP Kevin Anderson with Regional Youth Taskforce member Jack Lyon. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Jack Lyon from Calala and Katie Barnett from Kentucky have been selected to join 16 other young leaders from across regional NSW to form the 2023 Regional Youth Taskforce.

