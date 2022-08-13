One of Tamworth's potential future leaders has taken up the opportunity to advocate on behalf of the city's young people in the halls of state parliament.
Deputy mayor of the Youth Council, Jack Lyon, spent time in the office of the Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin during the week, following on from an earlier visit to the city.
"When Ben Franklin came to Tamworth, we hit it off," Cr Lyon said.
"I told him I wanted to get into politics, and he said, you've got to come down for work experience. It's really exciting."
Cr Lyon said the Youth Council recently put forward a Youth Action Plan, to be more inclusive of the city's young people.
"What we want to do is provide a list of eight actions following the 2020 youth Regional Framework released by the NSW Government, which has four pillars: Work ready, wellbeing, connectivity, and community.
"It's been a tough time for youth in Tamworth and they need more support than ever before."
While in Sydney, Cr Lyon also met up with Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who gave him a tour through parliament.
"Jack's been a strong advocate on behalf of Tamworth's youth as part of his role as Deputy Mayor on the Youth Council," Mr Anderson said.
"Along with his fellow councillors, he is driving some great initiatives for the benefit of our community and this week was a great opportunity for him to learn from some of our state's leaders, including the Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin and the Deputy Premier Paul Toole."
