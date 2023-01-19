THE WELDER'S Dog wants people to recognise it's a pub where good, new, original music is on offer.
The pub is fostering creativity and songwriting with a series of sessions dedicated to the craft, it's music curator Ben Murphy said.
"What I'd love to see happen with the Welder's Dog is that we create a nice, safe space for musicians, that's supportive and inclusive," he said.
The Hair of the Dog Songwriter Sessions follow a mini festival of the same name in March 2022, and give musicians the chance to sing their own tunes.
The first day of the event brought musicians from across the country together.
Bega's Corey Legge said he turned to songwriting because he was sick of playing covers in pubs.
"I decided I need to write my music, and play to people that wanted to listen to original stuff," he said.
Music runs in Piper Rodrigues' family, and she was encouraged to be creative.
The songwriting sessions will continue from 1pm on Friday and Saturday, at the Welder's Dog.
