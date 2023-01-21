TAMWORTH was born to be successful and 2023 could be the year the city grows into its prosperous destiny.
At least, that's what medium and psychic Mandy Coles thinks.
Guided by a set of colourful ribbons, shades of green, gold, peach and blue, Ms Coles said the country music capital was in for a "change".
"I feel like we've been through the worst and we're now in a closure period of all that old stuff," she said.
"We're starting to drop into some really new opportunities and experiences as the infrastructure in Tamworth grows."
It's a feeling the psychic has had since she first moved to the country music capital more than 20 years ago.
"I've seen it since the day I moved here, Tamworth is about to burst," she said.
"I always saw this place growing into a really big city, it's never been small for me."
Letting the higher powers guide her, Ms Coles said Tamworth is a very "spiritual" place that is heading for "brand new cycles" in the new year.
From the colours that came to Ms Coles when she thought of what 2023 has in store for Tamworth, they all hinted to some form of communication.
"This energy is all about getting out of the box, making the changes and taking on the new learnings," she said.
"It's about stretching and spreading everything that is available in your knowledge with others."
For 2023, Ms Coles said she felt the local councillors had an important role to play in expanding and increasing engagement with the community.
"All the people in charge here do the best they can, but I think if they had more interaction with the community they will get better input," she said.
"People need to talk to each other, they confront and bombard each other, but they don't talk to each other."
Major infrastructure that have been in the works during the last few years will become a reality in 2023, bringing in new business for the city, Ms Coles said
And if everything goes the way she thinks it will, the generation reaping the rewards this year will be the city's youth.
"We've got a lot of talented people here in the city and in the region who we are losing," she said.
"Those who we lose to the big cities, that have really great prospects, will stay and they will actually build the community further."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader
