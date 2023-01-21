The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth psychic and medium Mandy Coles predicts booming year for Tamworth in 2023

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth medium and psychic Mandy Coles said the city was in for a great year. Picture by Gareth Gardner

TAMWORTH was born to be successful and 2023 could be the year the city grows into its prosperous destiny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.