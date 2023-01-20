FIREFIGHTING crews from across the state have arrived in the region as a huge blaze burns in the New England and another heads towards a national park in the North West.
About 85 on-the-ground volunteers from Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations locally as well as from up and down the coast are working around the clock to keep flames under control near the small town of Bundarra.
"It has now exceeded 2000ha in size," an RFS spokesperson told the Leader.
"It's still contained and being controlled ... we've got aircraft and heavy plant working to control containment.
"We'll have crews rotating through until this fire is out."
Emergency services believe the Wearnes Road fire broke out last weekend after lightning strikes in the area.
RFS crews from the Hunter, Central Coast and Northern Rivers are just some that have joined the fight.
The area is mostly scrub and firefighters have been working with remote property owners, with no immediate risk to any homes or to the town of Bundarra.
At least two planes and four helicopters have been active at the scene trying to douse the fire from above during the past week.
Firefighters are urgently trying to stop flames spreading into the Mount Kaputar National Park near Narrabri after a separate bushfire broke out earlier this week.
The fire is burning in the Maules Creek area and has scorched about 100ha already.
Local and out-of-area crews from the RFS are working to knock the fire down with backing from above, as well as support from specialist national parks' firefighters.
"Aircraft and heavy plant are working on creating containment around that fire," the RFS spokesperson said.
"It's heading towards Mount Kaputar National Park, so in really dense and difficult country.
"We are expecting active fire behaviour with that one [on Friday] but it is being controlled."
The Maules Creek and Wearnes Road fires are just two of the several currently alight across the region.
A strike team from the Southern Highlands RFS is one of several that have been deployed to the region.
A spokesperson said crews will work for three nights to try and bring "a number of fires in the area under control".
"Thanks not only to the firefighters, but also to their families and employers for allowing them to help our communities in need," the spokesperson said.
The RFS has reminded residents to take the time to make and review a bushfire survival plan and ensure everyone understands it.
"There's an increased grass load across the area after all the rain, now dry and hot conditions is increasing the risk of grass and bushfires across the area," the RFS spokesperson said.
Everyone should have the Fires Near Me app downloaded, while information can also be found on the RFS website or by calling the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
If anyone sees an unattended fire they could call triple zero immediately.
All permits in the Narrabri and Gwydir areas have been suspended and no new ones will be issued.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
