MCGRATH breast care nurse Pam Mallon already supports more than 200 patients across the city, but she still wishes more people knew about her.
The specialist nurse helps breast cancer patients from when they're first diagnosed and through every step of the journey.
"It's all about having that support person there that they know they can contact and reach out to if they're having trouble with anything," Ms Mallon said.
But to get help, people need to know the support is there, Ms Mallon said.
"Some people aren't aware of it, so they don't reach out," she said.
With a star-studded line up of country artists like Amber Lawrence, Aleyce Simmonds, Shane Nicholson and Adam Harvey, the Town Hall turned pink to raise awareness for breast cancer support and money for the McGrath Foundation.
Event organiser Carolyn Stier, who recently lost her cousin to breast cancer, said the concert held a special place in her heart.
"This helps me feel connected to her still," she said.
Since the event started seven years ago, the Tamworth community has helped raise more than $200,000 for the McGrath Foundation.
"These days I have artists coming to me asking to be in it, they want to support it so much," Ms Stier said.
Each day 57 women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer Australia-wide, but one in five people still don't have access to a breast care nurse.
McGrath Foundation director Tracey Bevan told the Leader the concert, which raised close to $17,000, would help the charity reach its goal of having 250 nurses by 2025.
"We all seem to know someone who is affected by breast cancer," she said.
"But with more nurses out there, and people having access to the service and seeing how wonderful the nurses are, it makes a huge difference."
It costs $140,000 to fund one breast care nurse, which includes education and training.
Ms Bevan said the foundation won't put a nurse in a location until they have at least three years of funding, making fundraisers like the concert so crucial.
"I look forward to coming to this every single year," she said.
"It's a lovely community feel."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
