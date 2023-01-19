The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Music for McGrath concert during Tamworth Country Music Festival raises $17,000 for McGrath Foundation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 19 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organiser Carolyn Stier, McGrath breast care nurse Pam Mallon and McGrath Foundation director Tracey Bevan. Picture by Peter Hardin

MCGRATH breast care nurse Pam Mallon already supports more than 200 patients across the city, but she still wishes more people knew about her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.