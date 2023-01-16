CAR enthusiasts and tyre kickers turned out for a Sunday afternoon cuppa and a vintage vehicle display in support of the local fire brigade.
Moore Creek's Rural Fire Service (RFS) station sponsored its second classic and vintage cars and coffee event on Sunday afternoon.
It showcased the "strong and vibrant car culture thriving in Tamworth", organiser Steve Bartlett said.
The twilight fundraiser ran until 8pm at the recreation ground on Moore Creek Road, the headquarters of the local RFS, with coffee brewing and a sausage sizzle smoking.
It was expected to draw a display of about 80 cars and their proud owners.
Fire trucks and firefighting gear added to the colour and variety on show.
A gold coin donation was the cost of entry, and all funds went to the Moore Creek RFS.
