The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Moore Creek Rural Fire Service sponsor classic vintage cars and coffee twilight event

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moore Creek firefighters at the event on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin

CAR enthusiasts and tyre kickers turned out for a Sunday afternoon cuppa and a vintage vehicle display in support of the local fire brigade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.