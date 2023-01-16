SOME of country music's biggest names are set to take the stage all in the name of a good, and pink cause.
Music for McGrath has a long line-up of stars for the family-friendly event on Tuesday night in Tamworth.
Darren Carr will take the mic to host the night, with all the stars donating their time to help the McGrath Foundation.
Close to 100,000 families have been supported by the foundation since 2005, and the organisation is hoping to have 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses in place by 2025, to ensure no one misses out on care.
READ ALSO:
Amber Lawrence, Ashleigh Dallas, Shane Nicholson, Darren Coggan, Aleyce Simmonds, StarMaker 2022 Winner Max Jackson, The Hussy Hicks, Catherine Britt, Amber Joy Poulton, Ricky Albeck and more will take to the stage, with Vaughan Jones to direct the music. Brendan Radford, Rusty Crook, Simon Johnson and Mal Lancaster will also help ensure the crowd is moving.
Tickets are on sale for the show which will be held at the Tamworth Town Hall on Tuesday 17 January at 8pm.
Meanwhile, the Tamworth Songwriters' Association will present its gala awards show on Tuesday night at the Longyard Hotel.
Golden Guitar winner Angus Gill will perform, so too Terry Bennetts, Kevin Sullivan, Justin Landers, TC Cassidy, Peter Coad and more.
The show will be held at the Longyard Hotel from 7pm, with tickets still available at the door.
The association will also have its 45th anniversary get together on Thursday, January 19th between 3-5pm at the Tamworth City Bowling Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.