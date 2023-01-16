The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Music for McGrath to be held at Tamworth Town Hall; Tamworth Songwriters Association to host gala awards show

By Newsroom
January 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth born and raised country music stars Ashleigh Dallas and Aleyce Simmonds will perform on stage for Music for McGrath. Picture by Gareth Gardner

SOME of country music's biggest names are set to take the stage all in the name of a good, and pink cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.