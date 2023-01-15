A MAN has been hit with fines of more than $1200 and a good behaviour order for his wild driving on suburban Tamworth streets.
Daniel Peter Budden was supported by his partner when he fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing on three charges.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson handed the 41-year-old a 15-month good behaviour order, banned him from driving for a year, and fined him $550 after he pleaded guilty to driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous.
Budden was also issued two $330 fines for two counts of not stopping his vehicle when directed by police.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Dobson said Budden had been struggling at the time and didn't pull over for officers due to his state of mind.
The court heard Budden's offending was "reckless" and put the community at risk.
Police were responding to reports of a domestic violence incident in South Tamworth about 7pm on October 25 when they received information that Budden had taken off in his white Holden Statesman.
While police were at the address, he drove past three times, according to the agreed facts.
Police returned to their marked car, turned their lights on and tried to pull him over the fourth time he passed, but he kept driving and went through a stop sign.
"The accused was observed to drive straight through this stop sign and stop line with no regard of potential pedestrians or traffic within the area," the facts said.
"Police observed the [offender] to accelerate at such speed at this intersection, that where there is a dip in the road, his vehicle was seen to swiftly lift all four wheels off the road and launch several centimetres from the road."
Police failed in their attempts to stop him a second time but were not in a position to pursue.
"The [offender] showed no regard for the community with his manner of driving and no regard for obeying police direction on two separate occasions," the facts said.
Budden was later charged.
