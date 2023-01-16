A TAMWORTH teenager and a 12-year-old boy have been charged after another teenager was stabbed.
Police swooped on the boys, aged 14 and 12, early on Sunday after investigations into a stabbing in West Tamworth on Saturday night.
Police were called to reports of a wounding in Sue Crescent about 10pm on Saturday.
A 15-year-old boy was treated for his injuries, but police have remained tight-lipped on several details to do with the investigation while "inquiries continue".
Officers spoke to witnesses, and following investigations into the incident, arrested a 14-year-old and 12-year-old.
The pair were taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning on the incident.
The older boy was charged with aggravated robbery and was denied bail to front Tamworth Children's Court.
The 12-year-old boy was also charged with aggravated robbery. He was granted conditional bail to front Tamworth Children's Court in February.
Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.
