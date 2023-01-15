SPECIALIST counselling services for victims of sexual assault have been left on hold for a month due to recruitment shortages.
A social worker position has remained vacant at the Gunnedah Hospital and Sexual Assault Service since December 16 after failures to fill the position.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health confirmed to the Leader recruitment was "still ongoing" since the employee resigned last year.
Since December the Gunnedah Sexual Assault Service has been operating at a limited capacity, and will continue to do so, until the position has been filled.
Appointments for counselling for children, young people and their significant others have not been made during the recruitment period.
READ ALSO:
Due to the vacancy no referrals to Community Health Social Work will be accepted until recruitment is finalised and those on the waiting list were contacted about alternative services.
A 'business continuity plan' has been put in place to manage referrals for sexual assault counselling since urgent referrals to the hospital were no longer accepted after the staff members departure.
The temporary hold on services was revealed by the Leader after a letter was obtained detailing the employees resignation.
The outgoing social worker said in the letter in was a "hard decision" to resign after working to "enhance the lives" of patients, clients and the community.
Health workers were advised to refer anyone who had been sexually assaulted to be directed to the Gunnedah emergency department for initial medical assessments.
Those seeking counselling have been directed to Victim Services
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health told the Leader in December plans were in place to deal with demand until the position was filled.
"We continue to provide the community with allied health support from Gunnedah," the spokesperson said.
"With additional services available through Tamworth hospital."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.